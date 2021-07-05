A call for climate reparation has been made by the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda who is now the new chairman of the Caribbean Community or Caricom.
He says "real progress on the climate crisis will only be made when the major polluters are made legally liable for the damage that they cause."
And the outgoing chairman, the Prime Minister of this country, said stresses the importance of continuing to engage the wider global Community and International Financial Institutions, on such matters.
Juhel Browne reports.