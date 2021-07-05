A call for climate reparation has been made by the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda who is now the new chairman of the Caribbean Community or Caricom.

He says "real progress on the climate crisis will only be made when the major polluters are made legally liable for the damage that they cause."

And the outgoing chairman, the Prime Minister of this country, said stresses the importance of continuing to engage the wider global Community and International Financial Institutions, on such matters.

Juhel Browne reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

A Chaguanas man is found dead, at his home, with a face wound.

A Penal man appears in court on child porn charges.

And, a San Juan woman is accused of stealing nearly one thousand dollars in groceries.

Vaccine Hesitancy A Concern Says New CARICOM Chair

Vaccine Hesitancy A Concern Says New CARICOM Chair

The Prime Minister says "strategic engagement and advocacy with high-level office holders in key capitals and international institutions" during his six-month term as the chairman of Caricom "have resulted in offers of vaccines."

Energy Matters

Energy Matters

Do you know the difference between energy conservation and efficiency? Well in tonight's Energy Matters we explore how both terms, though different, go hand in hand in the world of energy.