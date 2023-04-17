The Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader offered differing views on the theme of the CARICOM Regional Sympoisum that began at the Hyatt Regency Hotel today - Violence as a Public Health Issue. But first we begin with a call for regional cooperation within Caricom to deal with what its leaders are calling an epidemic of violent crime. The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago suggests laws that can be applied in any Caricom state. The Prime Minister of Barbados suggests rotating Judges among Caricom States. Our Political Editor Juhel Browne brings us the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Morvant Protest

Morvant Protest

Police will be closely monitoring Morvant to ensure that there is no further protest action …