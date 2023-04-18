The second and final day of the CARICOM Symposium on Violent Crime as a Public Health Emergency saw the leaders announcing a ban on assault weapons, as no country in the region has been spared the repercussions of gun violence.
"Violence as a Public Health Emergency" the theme of the now concluded Crime Symposium amongst Caricom leaders right here in Port-of-Spain.
To flesh out some of the ideas, thoughts and plans announced by our regional leaders is once again Political Analyst Derek Ramsamooj in studio and joining us via zoom is Dr. Roger Mitchell Jr., a Trinidad-born forensic pathologist who serves as the Chief Medical Examiner for Washington, DC.