Caribbean Community leaders Saturday held a special meeting in Port of Spain on the situation in Haiti where crime and political instability are seriously affecting the socio-economic development of the French-speaking Caricom member country. St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves told the Caribbean Media Corporation that the meeting allowed regional leaders, who were attending the ongoing second regional Agri-Investment and Forum Expo11, to discuss and update the Haitian Prime Minister Dr Ariel Henry on the decisions taken during the Caricom summit in Suriname last month.
