CARICOM Chairman Dr Ralph Gonsalves is extending congratulations to the US President-elect and VP, following the announcement of their victory. In an interview with TV6's Rynessa Cutting, Dr Gonsalves expresses optimism that the tone of relations with the US will improve and also shared his plans for the region.

CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

A new correctional facility at Glen Road in Tobago is visited by Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan. 

US Visa Service Update

The United States Embassy in T&T is ramping up some of its services to both immigrants and US citizens. 