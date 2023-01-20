There's now an opportunity to learn even more about the Caribbean's First Peoples.

You can do so by checking out the "Caribbean Ties: Connected People Then and Now" exhibition.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OWTU AND THA

OWTU AND THA

Tobago is set to have a new tourist attraction located in Charlotteville.

PRINCES TOWN DAY

PRINCES TOWN DAY

A military parade, on Thursday, marked the 143rd anniversary of Princes Town Day.