CARIBBEAN TIES EXHIBITION LAUNCHED Jan 20, 2023 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There's now an opportunity to learn even more about the Caribbean's First Peoples.You can do so by checking out the "Caribbean Ties: Connected People Then and Now" exhibition. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Beyond The Tape : Friday 20th January 2023 KANGALOO NEXT PRES BUT UNC HAD 3 SPOILT BALLOTS In what was to have been an expected development on Friday, Christine Kangaloo was voted as … OWTU AND THA Tobago is set to have a new tourist attraction located in Charlotteville. KAMLA SAYS 3 UNC MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT MUST MAKE PEACE WITH GOD The Opposition Leader says, whoever were the three Opposition members, who spoilt their ball… AIRPORT EMERGENCY DRILL The Airports Authority staged a full-scale emergency Exercise at the ANR Robinson Internatio… PRINCES TOWN DAY A military parade, on Thursday, marked the 143rd anniversary of Princes Town Day. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesBeyond The Tape : Friday 20th January 2023RESIDENTS IRATE AS HDC DEMOLISHES STRUCTURESKAMLA SAYS 3 UNC MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT MUST MAKE PEACE WITH GODSHUKLA ON SHINEKANGALOO NEXT PRES BUT UNC HAD 3 SPOILT BALLOTSCRACKDOWN ON GANGS IN MALONEY, PINTOBeyond the Tape: Thursday 19th January 2023AIRPORT EMERGENCY DRILLOWTU AND THABeyond The Tape : Wednesday 18th January 2023