Caribbean leaders are acting fast on making movement across the region easier for all the 16 million-plus citizens across CARICOM. This was the major decision coming out of the 45th heads of government meeting in Port of Spain.
CARIBBEAN SETS EYES ON FREE REGIONAL MOVEMENT
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
