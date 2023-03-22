Over 300 stakeholders are in Trinidad and Tobago for the first-ever Caribbean Regional Conference on Water Loss. On this World Water Day, regional governments are committing to reducing water loss, as they all report challenges in producing and sustaining the natural commodity. Rynessa Cutting reports.
CARIBBEAN REGIONAL WATER LOSS CONFERENCE 2023
Rynessa Cutting
