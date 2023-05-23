Police Commissioners from around the region are in Trinidad for the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police, ACCP. Over the next four days Commissioners and other National Security stakeholders will share and discuss the development and implementation of policies and strategies to combat crime, with a view to developing what the ACCP describes as a shared repository for crime reduction. Rynessa Cutting reports.

