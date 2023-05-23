Police Commissioners from around the region are in Trinidad for the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police, ACCP. Over the next four days Commissioners and other National Security stakeholders will share and discuss the development and implementation of policies and strategies to combat crime, with a view to developing what the ACCP describes as a shared repository for crime reduction. Rynessa Cutting reports.
CARIBBEAN POLICE COMMISSIONERS MEET IN T&T
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Management Authority, Hayden Romano ha confirme…
Regional Corporations are asking for clarity on their legality. Many speaking with TV6 say w…
Police Commissioners from around the region are in Trinidad for the 37th Annual General Meet…
The Ministry of Youth Development and National Service is putting the focus on the young peo…
The confessions of co-conspirators in the Piarco airport scandal were for the first time rev…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Woman Murdered In Carenage
- Diego Martin Interchange Project Update
- VILLAGE IN MOURNING
- Morning Edition:22nd May 2023
- UNC: Local Government In Limbo
- Beyond The Tape Friday 19th May 2023
- LA HORQUETTA AND CUREPE MURDERS
- UTC LAUNCHES FIRST MUTUAL FUND IN ECCU
- N.P.T.A TELLS CXC DO COMPREHENSIVE PROBE
- School Painted