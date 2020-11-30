The world would not meet the global 2020 HIV target and the Caribbean is lagging behind the global average. Generally, the problematic areas are in relation to testing and viral suppression. COVID-19 has only exacerbated the situation in some instances. So what now? Well, the 2025 targets lie ahead and self-testing is being explored as a tool for the region. Alicia Boucher has the details from a UNAIDS discussion on the way forward.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Caribbean Not Meeting 2020 HIV Target

Caribbean Not Meeting 2020 HIV Target

The world would not meet the global 2020 HIV target and the Caribbean is lagging behind the global average. Generally, the problematic areas are in relation to testing and viral suppression.

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

Police had their hands busy with several reports of sex offences against minors and women.