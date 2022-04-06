The Barbados Defence force is the host of this year's Caribbean National Security Conference, CANSEC, which is now underway in Barbados. The annual three-day conference, is a forum for defence and security leaders from across the region to hold collective discussions on mutual and common security concerns while sharing experiences and ideas.

