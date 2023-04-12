A four-day Caribbean Food and Beverage Trade Show is set to take place at the end of June. It will be held at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya and hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Supermarket Association. Chairman of the Supermarket Association Rajiv Diptee spoke of the benefits to local producers and the potential impact it can have on the region's food import bill. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was at the media launch of the event held at the Krave Restaurant in Marbella this afternoon and tells us more.

