A four-day Caribbean Food and Beverage Trade Show is set to take place at the end of June. It will be held at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya and hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Supermarket Association. Chairman of the Supermarket Association Rajiv Diptee spoke of the benefits to local producers and the potential impact it can have on the region's food import bill. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was at the media launch of the event held at the Krave Restaurant in Marbella this afternoon and tells us more.
Caribbean Food Beverage Trade Show Launch
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
In this Episode of Morning Edition, for most of this week the major topic of discussion has …
The Communications Workers Union does not represent the majority of Digicel workers, and as …
Why were TSTT workers retrenched? That question is being asked by Secretary General of the C…
An unexpected accident in Couva turns fatal for a soon to be first time mom.
The fun and excitement of the Uber Soca Cruise almost turned fatal for one partygoer. The ma…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Uber Soca Mishap
- Woman Dies In Couva Accident
- TTCO Calls For Collaboration
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 12th April 2023
- Piarco Double Murder
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 11th April 2023
- Morning Edition: 13th April 2023
- CWU: Digicel Did Not Follow The Law
- Solar Panel Legislation For Parliament
- Elder: Why Were TSTT Workers Retrenched?