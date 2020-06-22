The World Tourism Organisation has recorded a 44 percent decline in global tourism since the advent of COVID-19.
It's a major shock for the tourism-dependent CARICOM region. Even for a lesser dependent economy like T&T, former Caricom Commissioner Dr Patrick Antoine is warning decision makers, the economic health of other Caribbean Islands has everything to do with the economic health of T&T. Senior multi-media journalist Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine takes you beyond the headlines and talks COVID and tourism.
She sat down with Dr Antoine who is also chairman of the Trinidad and Tobago Beverage Alcohol Alliance and CEO of Trinidad Hotels, Restaurants and Tourism Association Brian Frontin for this Special Report.