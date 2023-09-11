Should all go according to plan, the substitute cargo vessel on the inter-island seabridge - the Emprende-dora.. will begin to service the route.. from Tuesday. This, from Port Authority chairman Lyle Alexander.., who reiterated.. that the State will not have to PAY for that service...
CARGO VESSEL EMPRENDEDORA TO START TUESDAY
Rynessa Cutting
