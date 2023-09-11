Should all go according to plan, the substitute cargo vessel on the inter-island seabridge - the Emprende-dora.. will begin to service the route.. from Tuesday. This, from Port Authority chairman Lyle Alexander.., who reiterated.. that the State will not have to PAY for that service... 

