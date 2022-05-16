CAPTAINS PREVIEW 4 DAY

The six captains have been talking up their team's chances as we eagerly prepare for the restart of the West Indies Championship. The region's marquee four-day tournament resumes in Trinidad on Wednesday, May 18 with the third round and everyone is fit and ready for the battles ahead. The first two rounds were played in February ahead of the Apex Test Series.
Speaking to the media via Zoom on Monday, the skipper indicated that their players have been working hard over the last two months and are keen to get back onto the field as they all look to get their hands on the coveted Headley/Weekes Trophy – named in honor of George Headley and Sir Everton Weekes - pioneers of West Indies cricketer and two of the greatest batsmen the game has ever seen.