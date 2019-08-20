Cricket fans here in the Caribbean might still be licking their wounds, following the limited overs licking.
But, Critics are calling the upcoming series between the West Indies and India a potential banana peel series as the regional team can potentially spoil test crickets top ranked teams plan for cricketing dominance.
India cannot afford to lose the series if they are to hold on to their top ranking.
The visitors are yet to lose a Test to the West Indies in this decade, winning 9 of the 14 Tests played, with the rest drawn.
However windies captain Jason Holder's wounded team is up for the challenge in the two-game Test series, which is also the start of their Test Championship campaign.