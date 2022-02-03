Loving, cheerful, giving is what Keithisha Cudjoe would always be remembered as by her loved ones. Family and friends of the twenty-one year old held a candlelight vigil in her honour Wednesday evening at Upper Belmont Valley Road .

DOCTOR HONOURED

Medical Chief of Staff of the Scarborough General Hospital Dr. Victor Wheeler, was recently recognized for his outstanding work in the medical field, for the past 35 years.

CANDLE LIGHT VIGIL FOR KEITHISHA CUDJOE

LABOUR MINISTER ON TSTT WORKERS

Claims that over 400 employees at the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago are to be placed on the breadline are yet to be confirmed by the Minister of Labour.

MC CLASHIE ON VAX POLICY

The Labour Minister breaks his silence on the Expansion of Safe Zones and the government's vaccination policy for public servants.

Speaking exclusively with TV6's Nicole M Romany on Thursday morning, Minister Stephen Mc Clashie he spoke briefly on matter.

SHOULD TVET BE COMPULSORY? HAVE YOUR SAY

The third installation of the Ministry of Education's National Conversation on the Education Policy 2022 – 2027 kicked off on Wednesday with a conversation on Technical and Vocational Education and Training, which the Ministry is hoping to bring into the mainstream education system.

TOBAGONIAN ON MAJOR MOVIE SOUNDTRACK

For the second time in her career, entertainer Sharon Phillips has had her vocals on the international stage. This after she was contacted by German musician Lutz Krajenski six months ago requesting permission for her vocals to be featured on the entitle of Happy Family 2, which was released four months ago.