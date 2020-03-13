With the first confirmed case of COVID-19, in T&T, live events ALL across the country are being either cancelled or postponed.
Nisha John Mohammed tells us more.
Amidst the economic fallout over COVID-19, the Trade Ministry says, there's no shortage of goods in T&T.
The Tobago Chamber wants Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley to come to Tobago.
A 43-year-old woman was shot dead near her Gasparillo home Thursday night.
There is no need to avoid the public hospitals and health centres.
