T&T sprinter Richard Thompson will get his wish to represent T&T in the 4x100 relays at the 2021 Olympics! The athlete announced his desire to represent the national team on the weekend in his first race out from injury where he came second in 10.38 seconds at the Pure Athletics Meet. The National Association of Athletes and Administrators indicated on Wednesday that Thompson has in fact been shortlisted despite the fact that his time is beyond the 100 metre Olympic Standard of 10.05 seconds and he is not ranked in the IAAF top 100. He will therefore be gracing the Olympic stage for a 4th time at age 35.
