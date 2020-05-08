Legislation has been brought to the Parliament, and if passed, would see a change in the way political parties acquire and spend money for elections. Campaign Finance Reform was one of the promises by to the people by Dr. Keith Rowley even before he assumed office. According to the Prime Minister, the law is needed to protect the democracy of T&T. Alicia Boucher has the details.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith believes the refurbishment of the Police Football Ground could be a sign of positive things to come in football.

Now to a story of true love in good times and even in tough times between 87 year-old Raymond De Silva and his 78 year old blushing bride Grace.