The MP for Arouca/Maloney Camille Robinson Regis is warning Kirk Waithe of Fixin' T&T to cease and desist from what she deeems 'his scurrilous attacks' on her.
The Minister says she has noted with grave concern the continuing attempts by Waithe tosully her good name and professional reputation.
She says if he has any evidence of a specific act of illegality on her part then he must put his name to specific allegations knowing that the competent authorities will not hesitate to act.
Mrs Robinson Regis was referring to Waithe's latest call today for Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to remove her from his cabinet.
He is calling for her dismissal in the light of the events of January 2016 when she is purported to have conducted a transaction involving 143,800 dollars at the First Citizens Bank.
This subsequently raised questions about her source of funds declaration.