A staple in the Carnival calendar is always Calypso Fiesta. The semi-finals of the Calypso Monarch competition took place at a new venue this year. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was in the park, today. And, she tells us just how much patrons liked it.

LOVE AT ARMY FETE 2020

Army Fete 2020 was all about the love. There was even a wedding proposal on stage. While one Soca superstar declared he's now a married man.

Karukera Festival still on

Fete promoters for the Karukera One Love Festival say the decision by the Urban Development Co Ltd to stop construction of the stage in the water at Maracas Bay, is politically motivated.