The Housing Development Corporation is set to begin construction on the North Grove Housing Development, to provide several hundred more families with their own home, but there's one problem - the land earmarked for housing is a substantial part of the St. Augustine Nurseries, which has been mandated to supply high quality planting material to farmers and the wider national community. The plan is not sitting well with the Agricultural Society, nor with environmental activist Dr. Wayne Kublalsingh, who is ready to put up a fight.

