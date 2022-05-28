CALL TO BOYCOTT SUMMIT

The Assembly of Caribbean People is calling on Caricom heads to boycott the Summit of the Americas due to take place in Los Angeles from June 16 to the 10th. An open letter to the heads was released today by the Assembly's representative in Trinidad and Tobago, David Abdulah.

