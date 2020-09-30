Well had Covid19 not stopped swimming, this month would have featured the Maracas Open Water Swim Meet. It's one of the many events that swimmers in T&T will miss this year. So much so that some members in the swimming fraternity have begun a petition to get the sport going again. One sporting Administrator in particular believes it's necessary as individuals dependent on the sport for a living are taking a hit financially.
