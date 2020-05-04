One political analyst is advising that the government take digital voting into account as the country moves closer to a general election. But in order for this to happen he says the government must first make internet access affordable to its citizens. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
Nisha John-Mohammed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Garbage collection is an essential service, critical to the health and wellbeing of all of us.
There will be no vaccine for at least a year according to medical experts, and talk of the ‘new normal’...
Point Fortin turned 40 years-old as a borough late last week but there were none of the usual celebrations to mark the occasion due to the COVID-19 regulations.
One Mt. St. George woman is keeping her fingers crossed that sooner rather than later there family would receive much needed social assistance grants, to keep her family gong.
One political analyst is advising that the government take digital voting into account as the country moves closer to a general election.
With the rainy/ hurricane season soon upon us, Chief Technical Coordinator for Disaster Preparedness at the Ministry of Health...