One political analyst is advising that the government take digital voting into account as the country moves closer to a general election. But in order for this to happen he says the government must first make internet access affordable to its citizens. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The New Normal

The New Normal

There will be no vaccine for at least a year according to medical experts, and talk of the ‘new normal’...

No Grants

No Grants

One Mt. St. George woman is keeping her fingers crossed that sooner rather than later there family would receive much needed social assistance grants, to keep her family gong.