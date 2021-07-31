After more than a month of consultations, Caribbean Airlines has made the decision to separate 280 employees, while just under one hundred will remain on temporary layoff. However, Industrial Relations Consultant and Adviser to the Aviation, Communication and Allied Workers Union, Timothy Bailey, tells TV6, the so-called consultations were not genuine, as the unions learnt of the decision via the news on Friday. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Cal To Send Home 280 Workers; Unions In The Dark
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is tonight calling on citizens to make a resolution to get v…
Members of the retail sector, bars, hairdressers, barbers and persons who offer personal ser…
After more than a month of consultations, Caribbean Airlines has made the decision to separa…
No to mandatory vaccination - that's the position of the Trade Union Federations, as a numbe…
Police exercises were conducted in Tobago East and West, with arrests made in connection wit…