After more than a month of consultations, Caribbean Airlines has made the decision to separate 280 employees, while just under one hundred will remain on temporary layoff. However, Industrial Relations Consultant and Adviser to the Aviation, Communication and Allied Workers Union, Timothy Bailey, tells TV6, the so-called consultations were not genuine, as the unions learnt of the decision via the news on Friday. Rynessa Cutting reports.

