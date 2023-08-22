Following an apparent sickout by Caribbean Airlines pilots on Sunday that the airline called " cockpit crew constraints", which led to several flight cancellations, it was back to some measure of normalcy on Monday, with Caribbean Airlines even chartering flights to accommodate affected passengers. However a number of flights remain cancelled on Monday, despite the Pilots Association urging its members to adhere to their rostered flights, where possible. Rynessa Cutting has more.

