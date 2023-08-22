Following an apparent sickout by Caribbean Airlines pilots on Sunday that the airline called " cockpit crew constraints", which led to several flight cancellations, it was back to some measure of normalcy on Monday, with Caribbean Airlines even chartering flights to accommodate affected passengers. However a number of flights remain cancelled on Monday, despite the Pilots Association urging its members to adhere to their rostered flights, where possible. Rynessa Cutting has more.
CAL CHARTERS FLIGHTS, COMPENSATES PASSENGERS
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Estate Police Association has requested a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, in li…
When last have you eaten something baked in a dirt oven?. It's a tradition that can be trace…
In this episode of Bowl Them Out, we look at Wednesday's clash between the Jamaica Tallawahs…
Tobago Tourism Agency Limited Executive Chairman, Alicia Edwards, is not at all happy with t…
The man who was shot dead in Sangre Grande last night has been identified as 31-year-old Ste…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Cop's brother murdered in Sangre Grande
- CAL PILOTS INSTRUCTED TO REPORT FOR DUTY
- DOVE'S DIRT OVEN DELIGHT
- CAL PILOTS: WE ARE NOT ON STRIKE
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 21st August 2023
- PRISONS OFFICER SHOT IN MORVANT
- TOURISM MINISTER ON CAL
- Morning Edition: 22nd August 2023
- MISMANAGEMENT OF THE AIRBRIDGE NEEDS TO STOP
- EPA WANTS MEETING WITH TOP COP