Director of CAISO, the Coalition Advocating for inclusion of Sexual Orientation -- Dr. Angelique Nixon – says government must step up to ensure women are protected.
She's calling for improved legislation a better transport system, and following the body of yet another murdered woman being in the Heights of Aripo she says lighting and security are needed there.
However, we recall that on Thursday 15th July 2021, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales and Arima MP Pennelope Beckles witnessed the installation of seven LED streetlights in the previously unlit Heights of Aripo.
