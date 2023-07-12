Jereem Richards would have raced thus far at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and World Championships so who would have thought that he was yet to compete at the Central American and Caribbean Games. Well we know he didn't just participate as he took home two gold medals! The athlete reflected on what it was like to win on debut at the CAC Games and attain a personal best in the process.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
In this episode of Morning Edition, Attorney at Law Martin George shares his thoughts on the…
As we head to south Trinidad exploring some of the municipal corporations that many will be …
Pro drifter Roger Hutcheon, who is a former national champion, is looking forward to Trac Fe…
The Attorney General says he will be discussing with two other Attorneys General within CARI…
Finance Minister Colm Imbert says, all efforts would be made to discuss Tobago's budgetary e…
International cricket commentator Fazeer Mohammed says even though the West Indies are compe…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- TTPS AWARE OF FAKE UNMARKED VEHICLE
- MAXI -TAXI ROBBERY SUSPECTS HELD
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 11th July 2023
- Morning Edition: 11th July 2023
- TV6 RBL CPL Trivia Promotion
- SCOUTS SHINE AT CARICOM
- CYBER ATTACKS UP 250% IN TRINIDAD & TOBAGO
- POLICEMAN AND WIFE ARRESTED & CHARGED
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 10th July 2023
- TOBAGO ON HAIRCODE POLICY