Jereem Richards would have raced thus far at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and World Championships so who would have thought that he was yet to compete at the Central American and Caribbean Games. Well we know he didn't just participate as he took home two gold medals! The athlete reflected on what it was like to win on debut at the CAC Games and attain a personal best in the process.

