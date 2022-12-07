The Ministry of Planning believes Cabinet should find a way to force various entities to take ownership of recommendations which should be implemented to mitigate the effects of climate change. Meanwhile, a UWI Professor suggests that practical and natural approaches can be taken in the short-term. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

