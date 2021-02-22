A special meeting of the Cabinet was convened Monday evening.
Why?
It had to do with the State authority that provides the nation's water supply.
Juhel Browne reports.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson- Celestineintends to sue Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy political leader Farley Augustine, over utterances he made on political platforms, on the zipline issue, preceding the January 25th THA elections.
Claims and counter claims of an alleged UNC-PDP meeting in Tobago this past weekend.
We've invited Clinical Psychologist Dr Katija Khan once again to really find out what goes on in the minds of those in society who committed the most heinous of crimes.
A cellphone thief gets nine months in prison, a prisons officer finds himself behind bars, and police seize guns and marijuana.
The University of the West Indies hosted a COVID Q&A on Monday where experts encouraged all eligible to take the COVID vaccine...
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription