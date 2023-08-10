There is a cabal in the health sector in Tobago. This was reconfirmed by Health Secretary Dr Faith B.Yisrael as she responded to a patient attached to the eye clinic of the Scarborough General Hospital, who spoke of discrepancies involving health care professionals and their rendering of service to members of the public. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

