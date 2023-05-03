C SECTION GONE WRONG ?

A young mother has an infected open wound on her stomach days after undergoing an emergency C-Section at the Port of Spain General Hospital.
The woman believes it was left open after she delivered her baby, but a medical official states that the woman suffered a relatively rare condition and the stitches she initially got had to be removed.
But was she informed? That is a question still under investigation.
