The COVID-19 pandemic has cut at the heart of many businesses throughout the country. Some have been shelved and some have closed their doors, leaving employees on the breadline. Tobago businesswoman Josanne Boodasingh, spoke with us about the difficulty she facing. With bills mounting, she turned to TV6 News for help. Elizabeth Williams has her story

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Kamla: He’s A Liar

Kamla: He’s A Liar

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar addressed her UNC crowd last evening accusing the Prime Minister of lying at last Thursday's Conversations with the Prime Minister.

AFETT Awardees Honored

AFETT Awardees Honored

It's said the only thing that is constant is change but are we doing enough to create a significant change? 

Colin Ramasra Focus

Colin Ramasra Focus

T&T player Colin Ramasra is one of the nominees for the 2020 Sportsman of the Year in the sport of squash.

FWM Days

FWM Days

Observed every year on March 23 to highlight the importance of the role that people and their behaviour play in protecting Earth's atmosphere is World Meteorological Day.