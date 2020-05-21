Tobago Businessman Jeffery Azar is tonight upset he was denied entry into this country, after he was told via email from National Security Minister Stuart Young, that he would not be permitted to board the same private jet last Monday, used by Movie Towne owner Derek Chin to return home. Mr. Chin was granted an exemption but Mr. Azar was denied, both were to return to this country on the same private jet. Elizabeth Williams spoke with both men and has this report.

NO LOVELL, NO VOTE

Residents of La Lune, Moruga, are today calling on the Prime Minister to retain their current Member of Parliament for the upcoming general election, or risk losing votes.

PM GETS $350,000 PLUS IN DEFAMATION SUIT

The High Court has today ruled that the Prime Minister is to be paid more than $350,000 in damages, after the Court had ruled in the Prime Minister's favour in his defamation suit against the former chairman of the State-owned media house.

COTT SAYS ROYALITIES DOWN BY OVER 50%

It's a turbulent ride ahead for the Local Music Industry says The Copyright Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago as the harsh impact of COVID- 19 kicks in, President of the organisation John Arnold says royalties and revenues are being affected. As a result he says the move to digital platforms is underway.

TRINI BALLERS DREAM BIG

Two of this country's upcoming footballers are hoping to restart their careers after their UK football scholarships have been stalled due to COVID 19.

SLOW START TO PHASE TWO

It's Day one of Phase two of the reopening of T&T's economy but it may have been a slow one at that, as reports come in of business activity being unbelievably slow.

RALPH: YOUNG AND ROWLEY INEXTRICABLY LINKED

Political commentator Ralph Maraj says Minister of National Security Stuart Young and Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley are inextricably linked hence the reason Minister Young has not been removed from the cabinet. Discussing U.S Ambassador Joseph Mondello's statement on the Morning Edition