Let vaccinated persons get on with their lives, and let unvaccinated persons continue in lockdown. This is the suggestion of one business association, as it seems a significant percentage of the population continues to resist COVID vaccination. Meantime the Head of one business chamber continues to call for mandatory vaccinations, as part of what he calls a double-pronged vaccination approach. Rynessa Cutting has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Villa Limes

Villa Limes

Villa limes during the pandemic seem to be a new fad in some areas of Tobago and police are concerned...

Tobago Crime Wrap: Police Chase

Tobago Crime Wrap: Police Chase

There was a police chase where shots were fired at officers in Orange Hill road, while a 32 year-old woman appears in court, charged with fraud. 

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

A home invasion leaves one man dead and another man hospitalised.

And, a day care principal charged in the death of a toddler, is released on bail.

Woman With COVID Dies After Childbirth

Woman With COVID Dies After Childbirth

A newborn baby is now motherless. The seriousness of COVID-19 in relation to pregnant women has become even more worrisome, as this country has marked the first death in that regard.