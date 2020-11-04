Several sectors within the business community are continuing to champion the call for the relaxation of COVID-19 measures which would allow for a greater reopening of the economy. The arguments being made are still on the premise of job and business loss among other factors. Alicia Boucher has the details from Morning Edition.

Farmers to Get Water

The longstanding issue of water problems farmers in Cow Farm and Pig farm roads have faced over the years, may soon be coming to an end...

Police Appeal Alicias Guest House Ruling

An appeal has been filed against a magistrate's decision to dismiss charges against five Trinidadian l men and seven Venezuelan women - who were arrested at Alicia's Guest House in April for allegedly breaching the Public Health Regulations. 