Several sectors within the business community are continuing to champion the call for the relaxation of COVID-19 measures which would allow for a greater reopening of the economy. The arguments being made are still on the premise of job and business loss among other factors. Alicia Boucher has the details from Morning Edition.
Businesses Continue To Hope For Relaxation
Alicia Boucher
