Business owners can be charged for aiding and abetting the breaking of COVID regulations. Top Cop Gary Griffith says he's not saying there will be a zero-tolerance approach to the enforcement of the restrictions, but it will be very close. Rynessa Cutting has more on this story.
Businesses Can Be Charged For Aiding Reg. Breakers
Rynessa Cutting
