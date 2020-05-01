There would be no relaxation of measures relating to businesses before the time outlined by the Prime Minister. That's in response to a question posed in the Senate, asking whether there would be a facilitation of the request made by the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce for there to be the reopening of businesses on a phased basis starting on May 4th. Alicia Boucher has further details.
Alicia Boucher
