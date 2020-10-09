Some Business operators in Tobago are calling on Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley to reopen the Tobago economy. Crown Point business owners are calling for less talk and more action. Elizabeth Williams met with them in Crown Point for this report.

Ruling To Be Given Next Week

After months of back and forth, Justice Carol Gobin heard the matter today in the battle for leadership of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association.

Resort Owner Speaks Out

The owner of a Tobago hotel says businesses like hers in the island are on the brink, and the Finance Minister's budget offers little to no comfort.