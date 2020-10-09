Some Business operators in Tobago are calling on Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley to reopen the Tobago economy. Crown Point business owners are calling for less talk and more action. Elizabeth Williams met with them in Crown Point for this report.
Business Suffering
Elizabeth Williams
