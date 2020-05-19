Businesses are slowly but surely resuming their operations at Maracas Beach. However, it is amid strict rules, as people who patronise these businesses, are being encouraged to refrain from any urge they may have to stick around. If they decide not to heed the warnings, they may wind up having to answer to law enforcement. Our cameraman Brandon Benoit and Reporter Alicia Boucher were on the beach on Tuesday to shed light on what's happening.

CHAMBER EXPECTS SLOW PROGRESS

No flurry of business activity as the country enters Phase two of the reopening of the economy, that's the assessment of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce.