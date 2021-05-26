The American Chamber of Industry and Commerce Trinidad and Tobago.... the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce and Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association are calling on the Government to "consider introducing additional measures to reduce the movement and interaction of citizens in the public domain over the next two weeks."

They also say the private sector can assist with getting one million people in this country vaccinated.

They issued their statement following a meeting with Government Ministers today.

Juhel Browne reports.

