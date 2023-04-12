A war zone; that's how the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers feels about T&T's crime situation. Some business people want the ability to fight back and they are calling on the police to fast-track the process to get legal firearms in hand. Alicia Boucher has the details from Morning Edition.

