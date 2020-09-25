It might be shaping up to be the Christmas that COVID-19 stole. Two business chambers are predicting a bleak season that would more than likely see more business closures. Alicia Boucher has the details from Morning Edition.
Business Chambers Bracing For More Closures
Alicia Boucher
