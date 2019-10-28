Tonight's Busi Buddy is 8-year-old Danae White, of Signal Hill Tobago. Danae is a student of the Signal Hill Government Primary School. She told TV6, she wishes to be a midwife, when she grows up.

Trinidad and Tobago Under 14 footballers continued their winning ways yesterday in the Caribbean Football Union Under 14 Challenge Series.

