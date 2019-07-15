He is making a name for himself as 'The Punch Man'.
Our Busibuddy is 21-year old Kennon Seebaran, of Ken's Caribbean Delights.
The 24 year-old Rio Claro woman who went missing last week Monday has been found dead in Mayaro.
News that sent shockwaves throughout East Trinidad. Comedian Raymond Choo Kong was found dead at his Arima home on Monday afternoon.
The President is calling on the Parliament to intervene in the issue of job security for Trinbagonians while ensuring Venezuelans are afforded the opportunity to legally work in this country.
