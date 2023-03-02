The mother of a murdered Ste Madeleine woman says she plans to get a second DNA test done on the burnt remains found in a car in Claxton Bay back in January.

Her decision comes hours after investigators informed her that local DNA testing concluded those remains are that of her daughter, 31-year-old, Danette Pierre.

The mother tells our reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh, she believes something is wrong, since investigators told her the results would come back in three months, but it only took about three weeks.

Kaiso Swim continues to make waves internationally, as Tobago international designer Trishelle Leacock's swimwear was recently worn by American singer, songwriter, rapper and actress Janelle Monae' Robinson

