The mother of a murdered Ste Madeleine woman says she plans to get a second DNA test done on the burnt remains found in a car in Claxton Bay back in January.
Her decision comes hours after investigators informed her that local DNA testing concluded those remains are that of her daughter, 31-year-old, Danette Pierre.
The mother tells our reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh, she believes something is wrong, since investigators told her the results would come back in three months, but it only took about three weeks.