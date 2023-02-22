Past Road March winner Bunji Garlin and past three-time Road March winner Fay-Ann Lyons are thanking God, each other, DJ Avalanche and all who supported Hard Fete after having won this year's Road March title. The names of both Soca Legends were identified with the song by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation (TUCO). TUCO is today clarifying the process by which it names Soca artistes on its top three list for the Road March. Juhel Browne reports.

