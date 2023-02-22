Past Road March winner Bunji Garlin and past three-time Road March winner Fay-Ann Lyons are thanking God, each other, DJ Avalanche and all who supported Hard Fete after having won this year's Road March title. The names of both Soca Legends were identified with the song by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation (TUCO). TUCO is today clarifying the process by which it names Soca artistes on its top three list for the Road March. Juhel Browne reports.
Bunji and Faye-Ann Take Road March Title
Juhel Browne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Downtown Carnival Committee announces Ronnie and Caro as the winner of the large band ca…
Hundreds flocked to the beaches for the traditional Ash Wednesday cooldown, but on Maracas B…
With the start of the Lenten season that lasts for forty days, fish is usually the order of …
The third edition of Brass Bacchanal was held in front of a sold-out crowd at the Queen's Pa…
The Lenten season is more than just getting ashes and being a better version of yourself. Ac…
Students from Catholic Schools in Port of Spain gathered at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conc…