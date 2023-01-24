One parent is tonight expressing frustration over what she claims is the constant bullying of her son at the Mason Hall Secondary School. Lesliann Patterson tells TV6 News that despite a number of police reports and visits to the school made by her, as well as the bully being suspended, the situation remains the same. Elizabeth Williams spoke with the concerned parent and filed this report.
BULLIED AT SCHOOL
Elizabeth Williams
